Montvale's Justin Wilson Dies: 'He Was So Filled With Joy'

Much of Justin Wilson's life was filled with tragedy — but you'd never know it.

The 39-year-old Montvale native lost his dad, Michael Wilson, in 2010, when he was shot in the back of his head by his business partner. Eight years later, Justin was diagnosed with cancer.

Still, Justin Wilson was rarely without a smile, loved ones say. He died peacefully on Valentine's Day 2023, surrounded by family.

"Justin truly had a love for life, he was so filled with joy," reads his obituary. "Justin was best known for his infectious laughter, excellent head of hair and his love of music."

A Pascack Hills graduate and music aficionado, Justin went on to take over his dad's Ridgefield business, G&M Wholesale Flowers. He married his wife Danielle on her 30th birthday.

"Justin’s personality was on full display as he danced and laughed all night long," his obituary reads. "It was one for the ages."

In 2016, Justin had a stroke and was diagnosed with Leukemia. He fought back harder, gaining a new appreciation for life, according to his obituary.

Justin spent months relearning how to walk, talk, read and write all over again, family said on a GoFundMe campaign at the time. He made immense progress, and eventually had a bone marrow transplant.

After five years of fighting, Justin slipped away on Feb. 14, 2023.

"Justin was a true ray of light and lit up every room he walked into," his obituary says. "It is almost impossible to capture his beauty in words. As Bob Dylan once said, 'Take care of your memories, for you cannot relive them.'"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.