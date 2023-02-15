Memorial For Councilman Shot Dead At PSE&G Will Help Daughter Through College In PA

A former PSE&G employee shot and killed his supervisor outside the utility company's Somerset County facility on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities say.

But this "one-of-a-kind" man's legacy will live on through his daughter, according to his family.

Russell "Russ" D. Heller, 51-year-old councilman in Milford, NJ, was gunned down by 58-year-old Gary T. Curtis on Weston Canal Road in Franklin Township shortly after 7 a.m. Feb. 8, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Curtis soon turned the gun on himself, and both men died the same day, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Heller "lost his life in a senseless act involving gun violence," his sister Patty (Heller) Palazzo writes on the GoFundMe, "Everyone saw him as their best friend. He was a one-of-a-kind Dad, Son, Brother and Friend! We loved him beyond measure!"

He was born in Raritan, New Jersey according to his obituary. He attended Delaware Valley Regional High School, his Facebook shows.

He went on to work at PSE&G for over 11 years as a senior distribution supervisor, after working his way up the ladder, as his LinkedIn shows and according to a statement released by the company.

His seat on the council had business leaders and politicians sharing messages of support on social media.

He was the second Republican politician in New Jersey shot dead in the first week of February 2023, the other being Eunice Dwumfour. You can read more about the 30-year-old councilwoman's killing here.

Heller is survived by his daughter Kayla R. Heller of Milford, NJ; parents, Robert W. Heller and Carole A. Heller (Naylor) of Milford, NJ; siblings, Michael Clark, Robert Heller, Jr. (Vicky Stettler), Alexander Heller, Ashley McCarren (Chip Hoffecker), Patricia Palazzo (Richard), and Susan H. Kelson (Mark); ex-wife Terri Heller, as well as nieces and nephews, as detailed in his obituary.

Instead of sending flowers the Heller flower requests donations be paid to a GoFundMe campaign launched, "in Russell's memory... for his daughter Kayla's college education."

"The entire Heller family, have suffered the unimaginable loss... My brother Russ loved and cherished his precious daughter, Kayla beyond anything else... Russ had made plans for his daughter to attend his beloved DeSales University in Center Valley, PA and she is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023," Palazzo says.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised $18,343 of a $50,000 goal from 166 donations in its first three days, with the highest contribution of $1,000 from Peter Hugger.

His visitation will be held at the Johnson-Walton Funeral Home 24 Church Rd, Milford, NJ 08848 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. His funeral service will be held at the same location the following day at 11 a.m., according to his obituary.

