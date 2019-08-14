Matthew Toriello Of Westfield, 34, 'Rock-Star Uncle' Who Battled Addiction

Matthew T. Toriello, a lifelong Westfield resident, died Sunday. He was 34 years old.

Family specifically requested that the circumstances of his death be shared with the public so others might feel less alone in their struggle. Matthew had been battling an addiction to opioids and was celebrating nine months of sobriety, during which he demonstrated strength and courage daily, loved ones said.

"Then one day, very suddenly, he was not strong enough. Matt lost his battle early Sunday morning," loved ones wrote.

He is survived by parents John and Marilyn Toriello; sisters Kristen and Suzanne; a brother, John; and six nieces and nephews, to whom he was described as a "rock-star uncle." He is also survived by many friends.

Services are by Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. Helen's Roman Catholic Church, 1600 Rahway Ave. in Westfield, at 11 a.m. Internment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to The Matthew Thomas Toriello Memorial Fund at www.cfnj.org/mttmemorialfund.

