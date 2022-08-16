Contact Us
Matt Krawiec Of Garfield Dies Suddenly: 'Heart Of Pure Gold'

Cecilia Levine
Matt Krawiec
Matt Krawiec Photo Credit: Matt Krawiec Facebook

Support was surging for the family of a 29-year-old Garfield man who died suddenly last month.

Mateusz "Matt" Krawiec died suddenly on Friday, July 1, and was being remembered by loved ones on a GoFundMe page as "one of the most genuine people we've ever met — funny, kind, selfless, and caring with a heart of pure gold..."

More than $36,400 had been raised as of Tuesday, Aug. 16 on a GoFundMe launched to bring Matt's body to Poland, his final resting place.

Matt was born in Stalowa Wola, Poland and moved to the US when he was 10 years old. He ran a tiling business alongside his stepdad, Stefan and "worked very hard, but always found the time to spend with his beloved girlfriend Melissa, whom he met ten years ago," his obituary reads. "The couple has been inseparable ever since."

Click here to donate.

