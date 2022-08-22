Marine With NJ Ties ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash

The motorcycle rider who died at the scene of a crash in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 20, has been identified as a former marine with ties to New Jersey.

Ricardo Reyes, 35, of Mount Joy, was killed in the two-vehicle crash at 8:15 p.m., according to a release by the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

The Manor Township police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Seitz and Manor Church roads at 7:22 p.m., according to a release by the department.

The police officers "render aid to the motorcycle rider until Blue Rock FD and EMS arrived," as stated in the release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified by a deputy coroner from Lancaster County.

The driver of the sedan he collided with was not injured, according to the police.

"Reyes was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination," where his cause of death was determined to be Multiple Traumatic Injuries as a result of the crash and the manner of death was Accidental, as stated in the release by the coroner's office.

Reyes is from Lancaster but most recently lives in Mount Joy, he states on his Facebook profile.

For the last ten years, Reyes was a Condition Report Writer at Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction, he briefly worked as a Delivery Driver at Pizza Hut in Elizabethtown in 2019, and he was a former Sales Associate at Advance Auto Parts in Lancaster for another decade— but he is most known for being a former 0811 Field Artillery Cannoneer at U.S. Marine Corps from November 2005 through February 1, 2012, based out of Allentown, according to his social media profiles.

He graduated from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in 2012 where he studied Collision Repair and he was a Lancaster Catholic High graduate from the class of 2005.

He is survived by his brother Sal Reyes and his wife Debbie and their children in Atco, New Jersey, as well as by his friends and coworkers.

His coworkers have already begun to share about their loss on social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been shared publicly at the time of publishing.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team continues to investigate this deadly crash.

Anyone with information about this deadly crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.

