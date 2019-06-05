Maria Sullivan Of River Edge, 35, Was Warm Teacher, Doting Mom

Maria Sullivan of River Edge is being remembered for her kindness in and out of the classroom.

The 35-year-old mom and teacher died after a battle with breast cancer on May 21.

More than $17,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Wednesday for her children, Molly (5), Keeva (3), and husband Michael.

Maria worked as a Kindergarten and first grade teacher at the Orchard School in Ridgewood where she "stressed not only academics to her students, but also the importance of treating one another with kindness and respect," her obituary says.

"A champion of the underdog, Maria always worked diligently to give extra support to students with special needs, economic disadvantages, and those new to the English language."

Parents of Maria's students commented on the GoFundMe saying she was adored by their children.

