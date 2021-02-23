Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Maria Midrano Of Clark, 47, Remembered As Devoted Mom, Loving Wife

Cecilia Levine
Maria Midrano
Maria Midrano Photo Credit: Maria Midrano Facebook photo

Maria Midrano of Clark died on Feb. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was 47 years old.

Born in Plainfield and raised in Scotch Plains, Maria graduated from Seton Hall University with her Bachelor's in psychology, her obituary says.

Her obituary remembers her as a devoted mom who enjoyed baking for her family, and was loved by all.

Maria is survived by her husband, Ken Midrano; son Michael and Brandon; parents Pasquale and Concetta (Stramaglia) Agnone; her brothers and sister, Steve Agnone, Enzo Agone and Linda Piesco; along with a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Services were held Feb. 21 with interment at Hazel Wood Cemetery.

Click here for Maria's complete obituary.

