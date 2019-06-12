Marco M. Giasullo, 31, Scotch Plains Native Who Loved Golf, Playing Guitar

Funeral services are planned later this week for Marco M. Giasullo, who died suddenly on June 8.

A Dover resident, Marco grew up in Scotch Plains and was a graduate of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School, where he was a pitcher for the varsity baseball team. After earning an economics degree from the University of Rhode Island he worked in the banking industry in Rhode Island and in New Jersey.

An avid fan of the New York Yankees, Marco also loved to play golf. He played guitar and loved to mix music on his computer.

He is survived by his father, Robert Giasullo, and his wife, Teresa Parente Giasullo; his mother, Bonni Martin; sisters, Briana Giasullo and Micaela Parente; step-sister, Alexandra Miller; step-brother, Sean Orban and his wife, Julie; and his aunt, Caryl Watkins.

Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Thursday, June 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Scotch Plains. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marco’s memory to CARES in Rockaway or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

