Obituaries

Manuel 'Noly' Reyes, 41, Of Jersey City, Father And Stepfather Of 7

Paul Milo
Manuel Reyes
Manuel Reyes Photo Credit: Riotto Funeral Home

Manuel 'Noly' Reyes of Jersey City died Saturday. The lifelong Jersey City resident was 41.

He is survived by his wife, Maria "Chita" Reyes and mother Violet Rivera. He was a caring father to  Myleen, Xavian, Noah, and Nolynah and a caring stepfather of Sheila, Sheilala, and Sheina. He is also survived by siblings Jason, Alex, Anthony, Raul, and Kassandra; grandchildren Andrew “Pookie,” Amira, and Amir; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Manuel “Big Noly” Reyes, Sr., his brother, Michael “Star” Romero, and grandmothers, Isabella Roman and Aida Lopez.

He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and bought his first one when he was 19.

Visitation is on Friday from 5  to 9 p.m. at  at Riotto Funeral Home &  Cremation Company, 3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City (For GPS navigation it is best to use parking lot entrance address: 14 Stagg St., Jersey City).

Funeral will begin on Saturday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Jersey City. Interment will take place at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City.

