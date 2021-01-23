Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

Man Killed In Woodbridge Fire, 21, Had Been Providing For Family In Haiti, GoFundMe Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chadly Julien
Chadly Julien Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

The victim of Wednesday's fatal fire in Woodbridge has been identified as a 21-year-old Avenel man who had apparently been providing for his family in Haiti.

Chadly Julien's body was found shortly after fire crews responded to 88 South Inman Ave., around 9 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, authorities said.

Meanwhile, more than $18,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Chadly's family.

Campaign founder Bleriot Thompson said Chadly had been sending a portion of each paycheck to his family in Haiti.

"We want to give Chadly the memorial that he deserves," Thompson wrote. 

"I am currently asking for donations to help aid his family through this difficult time."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jorge Quesada of the Woodbridge Police Department at (732) 634-7700 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194 or Avenel Fire Official Cory Spillar of the Avenel Fire Prevention Bureau at (732) 855-974.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.