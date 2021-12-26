Man Found Dead In Car Parked At Walmart IDd By Coroner

Authorities have identified the man found dead in a vehicle parked outside of a Walmart.

Frank Nispel, 55, was found dead in his vehicle on Saturday afternoon, according to a release by the York County coroner's office.

Nispel is thought to have been living in his vehicle in the parking lot of East York Walmart located at 2801 East Market Street, according to the coroner.

His time of death was listed as 4:07 p.m., according to the release.

An autopsy was performed and the results are pending, but no foul play is suspected, according to officials.

He lived in Wrightsville, Red Lion and York at various times of his life, according to his Facebook profile page.

He is survived by his extended family and numerous friends, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Springettsbury Township police continue to investigate his death.

