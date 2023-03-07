Mahwah's Harold F. Perrine, 84, Was Successful In All He Did

Harold F. Perrine Jr., 84 of Vero Beach, FL and formally of Mahwah, went home to be with Christ our Lord on March 23, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was the son of the late Harold F. and Regina Perrine and was predeceased by his brother Robert and wife Peggy, and sister Gloria Lufts of Suffern, NY, and his first wife Doris.

In his youth, Harry—or Butch, as he was known at St. Mary's High School in Rutherford—was very active in sports and especially basketball and football. Because of this he was inducted into the St. Mary’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

After graduation, Harry enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served his nation on embassy duty in Naples, Italy.

Harry was in sales his entire adult life, representing many name-brand companies in the United States and abroad. While living in Europe, he carried lines like Mont Blanc Pens, Orrofors Crystal, Revlon, Dr. Pepper, and Canadian Club—just to name a few. His Sales career saw him visit many of the US Military Exchanges and Commissaries throughout the region.

Upon his return home to the United States and to his residence in Mahwah, his sales career continued with Pilgrim Promotion. He was very successful in all he did.

Harry was a very avid tennis player, playing three to four times a week. In his later years, he was devoted to the gym that he would visit several times each week. He developed lasting friendships with many he met.

Harry lived his last several years in Vero Beach, FL with his second wife, Inge, whom he met while working in Germany. Together they saw the world and spent many summers in Inge’s hometown of Munich.

In addition to Inge, Harry is survived by his son, Peter. He was cremated per his wishes and is reunited with friends and loved ones.

