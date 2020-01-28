Lyndhurst Native Patsy Tempio-Wilson, 45, Remembered For Laughter, Loyalty

Patricia Dawn Tempio-Wilson, 45, of Stafford, VA, passed away Jan. 17 at VCU Massey Cancer Center in Richmond.

A Lyndhurst native, Patsy was a loving wife, mother, and aunt who lived life with the utmost happiness, sassiness and joy and brought the same to everyone who knew her.

She selflessly dedicated all that she had to give to her family and friends and her care and love for others was the most sincere.

Patsy fought fiercely and bravely through the toughest, darkest of times, never once giving up hope; she has inspired so many through her courage.

She will be remembered for the smiles and laughter that were a part of her every day as well as the compassion, loyalty and love she demonstrated her whole life.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Chris, and their daughters, Sophia and Genevieve; her mother, Pat; brother, Jim, and his wife, Marianne; brother-in-law, Bob, and his wife, Kristi; nieces Stephanie, Christina and Adrianna; and nephews, Jake and Cole.

In remembrance and honor of Patsy, please consider joining the bone marrow registry at the National Marrow Donor Program , donating blood through the Red Cross and signing up to Charity Miles .

Interment will be private.

Online guest book is available at Affinity Funeral Service.

