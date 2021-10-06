Lost 18-Year-Old Hikers Rescued From Woods Along Palisades Trail

Responders rescued two 18-year-old hikers who got lost in the woods along the Palisades after dark.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police were joined by various rescuers who helped find the pair near the State Line Lookout in Alpine shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

These included Alpine firefighters and members of the Closter Ambulance & Rescue Corps with a rescue truck and ATV.

The lost hikers were taken to a safe area where they were checked out by EMTs before being released.

Responders said the incident served as a reminder to hikers to wear proper clothing, bring fully charged phones, stay on marked trails and obey warning signs.

