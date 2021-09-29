Longtime NJ Physician, Beloved Father Of 4 Dr. Christopher Muenzen Struck And Killed By Car, 66

Longtime New Jersey physician and beloved father of four Dr. Christopher Paul Muenzen was killed after being struck by a car in Montana at the age of 66, reports say.

Muenzen was struck by a 36-year-old man attempting to back up a Chevy Silverado in downtown Helena around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 21 and died as a result of of blunt force injuries, KTVQ reports citing Helena Police.

Raised in Rahway, Muenzen went to St. Joseph High School in Metuchen and graduated from Cornell University, his obituary says.

Muenzen then earned a master’s degree from Yale University before shifting his focus to medicine and graduating from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

After completing his medical residency in Washington, D.C., Muenzen moved to Long Valley, where he operated his own medical practice for more than 30 years.

“Well-regarded as an expert diagnostician, his care plans were known for their unadorned but discerning orders and advice,” his obituary says. “Providing assiduous care to his patients was his life’s passion.”

Muenzen moved to Montana after retiring and had accepted an interim role at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

Muenzen is survived by his wife, Diane (née Thomas); his four children, Christopher (Vennie); Gregory (Amanda); Karl; and Dr. Reid (Dr. Nikita Dave, fiancée); a grandchild, Leo; and many extended family members and close friends.

Muenzen’s funeral will be held Oct. 1 at St. Luke Parish on West Mill Road in Long Valley.

Donations can be made in Muenzen’s honor to the Long Valley First Aid Squad (www.lvfas.org).

