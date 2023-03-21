Longtime Cranford Resident Jane Heyburn Dies, 60

Longtime Cranford resident Jane Heyburn died on March 18, surrounded by her family at home, her obituary says. She was 60 years old.

A 1980 graduate of Cranford High School, Jane went on to earn her degree in business management from the University of Phoenix, prior to a 38-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, according to her obituary.

Jane was being remembered as an avid gardener who loved to dance and spend time at the Jersey Shore.

She is survived by her husband, Don; daughters Alexandra and Jessica; sisters Elizabeth Curry and Laureen Eldridge; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Click here for service information from the Dooley Funeral Home.

