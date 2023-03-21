Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: TRAGEDY: Muslim Fair Lawn Man Chokes To Death Before Beginning Of Ramadan
Obituaries

Longtime Cranford Resident Jane Heyburn Dies, 60

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jane Heyburn
Jane Heyburn Photo Credit: Jane Heyburn Facebook

Longtime Cranford resident Jane Heyburn died on March 18, surrounded by her family at home, her obituary says. She was 60 years old.

A 1980 graduate of Cranford High School, Jane went on to earn her degree in business management from the University of Phoenix, prior to a 38-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, according to her obituary.

Jane was being remembered as an avid gardener who loved to dance and spend time at the Jersey Shore.

She is survived by her husband, Don; daughters Alexandra and Jessica; sisters Elizabeth Curry and Laureen Eldridge; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Click here for service information from the Dooley Funeral Home.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.