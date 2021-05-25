Linda DePope Of Passaic County Dies, 32

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Cecilia Levine
Linda DePope
Linda DePope Photo Credit: Linda DePope Facebook photo

Passaic County native Linda M. DePope died on May 19, 2021. She was 32 years old.

Born in Wayne, Linda lived in Totowa for most of her life and settled in Prospect Park last year, her obituary says.

She had worked as a facility manager for MLB Network in Secaucus for the last decade.

Linda was an avid bowler and competing in national competition, where she bowled a 300 game in an 800 series, her obit says.

Services were held May 24.

Click here for Linda DePope's full obituary.

