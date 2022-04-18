Lifelong Sussex County Resident, Beloved Carpenter Dies Suddenly, 32

Lifelong Sussex County resident and beloved carpenter James L. Muller died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 9. He was 32.

Born in Newton, James attended High Point Regional High School and lived in Branchville at the time of his death, his obituary and social media pages say.

James was self-employed as a carpenter and a valued member of the Local #68 Operating Engineers, his memorial says.

James was also a member of Branchville’s AA chapter.

James leaves behind his loving mother, Nancy Muller; his brother, Daniel Muller; sisters, Theresa Munguia and Samantha Muller; nieces and nephews, Tiani, Destin, Dani, Darien, Dylan, and Slade; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

James’ funeral will be held at Pinkel Funeral Home on Bank Street in Sussex on Monday, April 18.

“He was a good man just trying to do the right thing in this world we now live in,” reads a memorial tribute from Marleen Napolitano.

“He is smiling down on you and he is now your angel.”

Donations can be made in James’ honor to The Center of Prevention (61 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860).

