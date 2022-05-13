Lifelong Parsippany Resident Dies Suddenly, 25

Lifelong Parsippany resident and beloved friend Vincent A. “Vinny” Natoli died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8. He was 25.

Born in Livingston, Vinny was known for his love of sports, especially the New York Giants and New York Yankees, his obituary says.

Vinny was remembered as a one-of-a-kind soul and a dear friend to all.

Vinny leaves behind his loving parents, Ronald A. Natoli and Michele T. (nee-Turner) Natoli; his sister, Rachel M. Natoli; his stepmother, Diane Jacobs; his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Marie Natoli; his maternal grandmother, Judy D’Amelio-Turner; his aunt and uncle, Billy and Lauren Turner and Melissa and David Fraga; his cousins, Justin, William, Cameron, Katie Rose, Brielle and Nicholas; his beloved dog, Daisy; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $12,200 had been raised on GoFundMe for Vinny’s funeral expenses as of Friday.

“There comes a time in one's life that an unexpected tragedy happens, not to you or your family but to a close friend whose child grew up with yours, and the bond they made and the time you shared over the years became priceless,” reads the campaign.

“Unfortunately, such a time has come with the passing of a young man we have watched grow since kindergarten.”

Tributes also poured on for Vinny on social media:

Vinny’s funeral was held at St. Christopher R.C. Church in Parsippany on Friday, May 13.

“When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind,” reads the fundraiser.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Vincent (Vinny) Natoli’ on GoFundMe.

