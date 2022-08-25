Lifelong Morris County Resident, Faithful Church Deaconess Dies Unexpectedly, 39

Lifelong Morris County resident and faithful church deaconess Shanell Renee Henderson died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 14. She was 39.

Born in Morristown, Shanell was a “miracle child” who suffered health issues as an infant and was given a two percent chance at survival, her obituary says.

“Thirty-nine years later, she exemplified the sufficiency of God’s grace and mercy,” reads her memorial.

Shanell graduated from Morristown High School in 2001 before briefly attending The Chubb Institute in East Hanover.

She was also a faithful member and singer in the choir at Union Baptist Church in Morristown before becoming a Junior Deaconess at the Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, according to her obituary.

Shanell worked in the customer service industry with experience at stores like Shop Rite, Food Town, and Walmart. She most recently worked as an assistant manager at Walmart until she developed health issues, her memorial says.

Shanell was known for her exemplary leadership skills and incredibly generous personality. She was described as a “people person” with a kind and empathic soul.

“She knew how to make others feel important and special,” reads her obituary.

“She was a phenomenal leader that loved making a difference in the lives of everyone she met and knew.”

Shanell leaves behind her loving mother, Mary E. Pledger Henderson; brothers, Cardell (Kai) Henderson, Warren Henderson, and Alton Robinson; sisters, Karen (Dameann, Sr.) Curd and Gerri Perry (Theodore, Sr.) Hall; as well as nine nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles, extended relatives, and close friends.

Shanell’s funeral will be held at Union Baptist Church in Morristown on Friday, Aug. 26.

Click here to view the full obituary of Shanell Renee Henderson.

