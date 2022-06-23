Lifelong Hunterdon County Resident Dies Suddenly, 28

Lifelong Hunterdon County resident Sarah E. Henschel died suddenly on Wednesday, June 8 at the age of 28.

Born in Flemington, Sarah grew up in Whitehouse Station and graduated from Hunterdon Central High School, her obituary says.

Sarah then went on to graduate from Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg before attending Philadelphia University, now known as Thomas Jefferson College, according to her memorial.

Sarah loved writing and studying communications and was remembered for bringing endless joy and laughter to those around her.

She also had a special bond with her mother, Jacqueline Rodzinski, with whom she shared a birthday of April 27.

In addition to her mother, Sarah leaves behind her loving father, Thomas J. Henschel; brother, Gregory Henschel; dog; Snowzie, as well as several extended family members and dear friends.

Sarah’s celebration of life will be held at Countryside Funeral Home in Three Bridges on Saturday, June 25.

“Sarah was beautiful, kind, generous, and full of spirit,” reads one of several tributes on Sarah’s obituary.

“She was a delight to be with. She went out of her way to make you feel special and wanted. She really loved her family. She will be greatly missed.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Sarah E. Henschel.

