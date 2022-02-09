Lafayette University Graduate, Dedicated Morris County Mom Of 2 Dies At Age 38

Lafayette University graduate and dedicated Morris County mother of two Kathryn E. Fenstermaker died on Thursday, Aug. 25 after battling a long illness. She was 38.

Born in Summit, Kathryn grew up in Morristown and graduated from both the Peck and Morristown Beard Schools, her obituary says.

Kathryn went on to attend Lafayette University, where she earned her business degree before moving back to Mendham, according to her memorial.

Kathryn loved the New Jersey Devils and her devoted dogs, Bubba and Baylor.

Above all, she embraced her role as a dedicated mother to her children, Colby and Sloan, and her husband, Blake, whom she met in Florence while studying abroad.

In addition to her husband and children, Kathryn leaves behind her loving parents, Catherine (nee Metzger) and Douglas Brown; her siblings, Chris Brown and his wife Theresa, and Jen Hayes and her husband Dan; mother-in-law, Eve Fenstermaker; brother-in-law, Ross Fenstermaker and his wife, Lindsay; sister-in-law, Alyssa Fenstermaker; nephews, Shane, Harrison, Ryan, Carter; nieces, Eva and Milly; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Tributes also poured in for Kathryn on social media:

“Our beloved Katie Fenstermaker passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25 surrounded by her loving family with yacht rock playing-her favorite,” Jen Brown Hayes writes.

“We are all heartbroken.”

Kathryn’s funeral was held at Corpus Christi Church in Chatham on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Donations can be made in Kathryn’s memory to Home to Good Dog Rescue.

