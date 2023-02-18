Contact Us
Kristine Violante Of Bergen County Spent Life Caring For Animals, 32

Cecilia Levine
Kristine Violante
Kristine Violante Photo Credit: fluffyandfidopetcare

Kristine Violante of Lyndhurst died suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 5, her obituary reads. She was 32 years old.

Kristine was a cosmetologist and certified veterinary technician who loved animals, her obit reads. She opened Fluffy & Fido, a pet care service, in 2018.

Violante's social media pages are peppered with photos of her snuggling with and walking animals.

Condolences poured in.

Services were held at the Nazare Memorial Home with entombment at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum in North Arlington.

