Kearny Mom, Paramus PBA Member Elizabet Rodrigues Dies, 42

Every day that Elizabet Rodrigues spent fighting cancer was done fearlessly with grace and equanimity, those who knew her say.

She did so right up until Jan. 21, when the 42-year-old Kearny resident lost her valiant battle.

Rodrigues -- affectionately known as simply, Liz -- is being remembered for her for her bravery, unbounded love and kindness.

Born in Waterbury, CT, and a former resident of Prospect Park, Rodrigues was a manager for Best Buy in Woodland Park, and later the store in Paramus, her obituary says.

She was a member of the Paramus PBA and took great pride in her roles as a wife and mother.

"She will be remembered for being an amazing human being who always was there for everyone," a close friend of Rodrigues' told Daily Voice.

"No matter what it was, be it a listening ear or helping me get my car fixed -- she was there."

Approximately a decade ago, Rodrigues was given a New Jersey State PBA Silver Card by the Paramus PBA.

Rodrigues received the card for the true law enforcement support and friendship she provided to countless members in the union, according to Paramus Police Det. Sgt. Glenn Pagano, the State Delegate at the time.

"Liz exemplifies the narrative of what a State PBA Silver Honorary card member should be," the detective said. "She suffered for many years but always kept a positive outlook on life."

Even when she got sick, Rodrigues remained upbeat and optimistic, those who knew her said.

"She was someone who was honest -- she never changed," her friend said.

"Even being sick, I would meet up with her and she still had her same feisty attitude, still asking me how I was, how she could help me."

Rodrigues' love for her children knew no bounds.

"She was the best mom," her friend said. "The moment she had her baby boy she gave him all of her."

Rodrigues is survived by her husband Jose Rodrigues, son Ayden Rodrigues and step-daughter Destiny Rodrigues.

More than $17,800 had been raised as of Wednesday on a GoFundMe launched in 2017 in support of Rodrigues' family.

A funeral service was held last weekend, with burial at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.

