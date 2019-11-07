Kearny Little League Coach Norman Arcos, 46, Leaves Behind 3 Children

Norman Arcos, a father of three and volunteer with Kearny's baseball program, died suddenly on July 2. He was 46.

A lifelong New Jersey resident, he was born in Ecuador and worked in the IT department at Colgate-Palmolive in Piscataway for the last 15 years.

He was an assistant coach with the Kearny U-8 Little League Rec and All Star Baseball programs.

He was the father of Giovanni, aged 8, as well as Sarah Espinel and Chris Dodd. He is also survived by his wife Tina Dodd, parents Carlos and Beatriz Arcos, siblings Carlos Arcos, Beatriz Aquino, and Ana Paton, along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass was held Monday at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington. Arrangements were handled by the Parow Funeral Home of North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to consider making a donation to the American Heart Association in his memory.

