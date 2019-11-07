Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Visitor Stabbed At South Hackensack Motel, Assailant Sought
Obituaries

Kearny Little League Coach Norman Arcos, 46, Leaves Behind 3 Children

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Norman Arcos
Norman Arcos Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Norman Arcos, a father of three and volunteer with Kearny's baseball program, died suddenly on July 2. He was 46.

A lifelong New Jersey resident, he was born in Ecuador and worked in the IT department at Colgate-Palmolive in Piscataway for the last 15 years.

He was an assistant coach with the Kearny U-8 Little League Rec and All Star Baseball programs.

He was the father of Giovanni, aged 8, as well as Sarah Espinel and Chris Dodd. He is also survived by his wife Tina Dodd, parents Carlos and Beatriz Arcos, siblings Carlos Arcos, Beatriz Aquino, and Ana Paton,  along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass was held Monday at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington. Arrangements were handled by the Parow Funeral Home of North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to consider making a donation to the American Heart Association in his memory.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.