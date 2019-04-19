Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Elmwood Park Detective Nabs Female Bank Robber From Teaneck, 22, In Minutes
Obituaries

Justin Cigolini Of Ridgewood Dies, 31

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Justin Cigolini
Justin Cigolini Photo Credit: Justin Cigolini Facebook

Justin Joseph Cigolini of Ridgewood died suddenly on April 16. He was 31 years old.

Justin was a 2006 graduate of Ridgewood high School. He went on to attend Kean University and St. Peter's college, and was a member of Carpenters Union Local 255, his obituary says.

He was predeceased by his father, Walter Cigolini. Justin is survived by his mother, Lucille Cigolini (nee Caterella); brother Paul Cigolini and his fiancé Kaitlyn; and sister Christina Cigolini.

Visitation is Tuesday, April 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Feeney Funeral Home on Franklin Avenue.

Donations in Justin's memory can be made to King’s Crusade Support Group for Addiction.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.