John Flannery Of Totowa Dies, 27

John Carmine Flannery of Totowa died July 20. He was 27 years old.

A lifelong Totowa resident, Flannery worked at U.S. Bank in Hackensack.

He enjoyed playing piano, working out with friends and recently took up golfing, his obituary says.

John is predeceased by his mother, Jo Ann Sabio Flannery, and his brother, Matt Laudi.

He is survived by his father, John T. Flannery; girlfriend Rebecca Macey; grandmother Mary Sabio; uncles Vincent Sabio and Robert Chavez; sister-in-law Jenna Laudi; and nephew Gabriel Laudi.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home in Totowa. A funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

