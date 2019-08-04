Jessica Veniero Of Lyndhurst, 35, Was Loving Mom, Caring Pet Groomer

Longtime Lyndhurst resident Jessica A. Veniero died July 23 surrounded by her family and friends. She was 35 years old.

Born in Secaucus, Jessica owned a pet grooming company and has always been an animal lover.

She is predeceased by her son, Matthew, who died May 2019, and her mom, Julianna Gray Veniero.

Jessica is survived by her "love" Mark Krajewski, and her son, Michael; father, Salavatore Veniero; and brothers, Salvatore Veniero and Donald MacMillan.

Services were held at the Nazare Memorial Home in Lyndhurst.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jessica’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 986 S. Springfield Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081.

