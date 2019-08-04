Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Motorist Drives Over Loaded Gun, Extended Clip On Paterson Street
Obituaries

Jessica Veniero Of Lyndhurst, 35, Was Loving Mom, Caring Pet Groomer

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jessica Veniero, 35
Jessica Veniero, 35 Photo Credit: Jessica Veniero

Longtime Lyndhurst resident Jessica A. Veniero died July 23 surrounded by her family and friends. She was 35 years old.

Born in Secaucus, Jessica owned a pet grooming company and has always been an animal lover.

She is predeceased by her son, Matthew, who died May 2019, and her mom, Julianna Gray Veniero.

Jessica is survived by her "love" Mark Krajewski, and her son, Michael; father, Salavatore Veniero; and brothers, Salvatore Veniero and Donald MacMillan.

Services were held at the Nazare Memorial Home in Lyndhurst.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jessica’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 986 S. Springfield Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.