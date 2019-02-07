Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Jessica Lodato Of Edgewater, 26, Was 'Vibrant With Old Soul'

Jessica Lodato of Edgewater died unexpectedly on June 26.
Jessica Lodato of Edgewater died unexpectedly on June 26. She was 26 years old.

More than $6,000 had been raised for Jessica on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday afternoon.

"For those of you who knew Jessica Faith Lodato, you knew she was a young, vibrant, old soul," her sister and campaign organizer Jennifer Lodato said.

"She loved watching awful movies, drinking extremely sweet coffee and being surrounded by her many, MANY family members."

In addition to her sister Jennifer, Jessica is survived by her parents Christine and Peter.

Services will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 at the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home in Cliffside Park.

Click here to donate.

