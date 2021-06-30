Jersey Shore Motorcyclist, 30, Killed In Crash Was 'Family Man'

A motorcycle crash left a 30-year-old father of two boys dead and a passenger seriously hurt in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Garrett "Gary" Dlin of Matawan, collided with another vehicle around 1:30 p.m. at Thompson and Central avenues in the Leonardo section of Middletown, police said.

Dlin's passenger, who was riding on the back of the motorcycle, was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, initial reports say.

The 31-year-old Middletown passenger's injuries were not considered life-threatening and she was reported in stable condition on Wednesday.

Dlin, of Leonardo, attended Middletown High School North.

His social media profiles say he was interested in "precision detailing" of vehicles including motorcycles.

Dlin's precision detailing (via Instagram) Instagram/ dlins_precision_mobile_detail/

Friends created this GoFundMe page to raise money for Dlin's surviving family members.

Connor Carr, who helped set up the Dlin family GoFundMe account, wrote that Dlin "was a family man, a great father, a brother to many, a great son and an amazing husband."

"He had a passion for just about anything with an engine. He spent his free time wrenching and tinking on any motor he could fit a wrench around," the page says of Dlin.

Dlin was "an outdoorsmen, loved riding and going camping or as he would call it 'let’s go get lost.'"...the GoFundMe page said.

"He was a spur of the moment 'gas up boys' and Shelly him and the boys would head out and go camping or spend the weekend out of town and enjoy each others company. He was a simple man not hard to please. A little fire and his family was all he needs," the online tribute to Dlin added.

Dlin's passion for motorcycles "started at a young age and he was hooked ever since. He loved old bikes especially old Harley’s and their gas tanks," the GoFundMe post said.

Dlin is survived by his wife, Michelle; two sons, Gunner and Jameson; his parents, Kathy and Barry; and his brother and sister, Zach and Paige.

All GoFundMe proceeds will go to funeral expenses and to Shelly and the boys, the account says. To contribute to Dlin's family via GoFundMe, click here. The page had raised more than $17,500 by Wednesday afternoon.

Many other friends offered their condolences and memories of Dlin on their Facebook pages.

The driver of the other vehicle reportedly suffered minor injuries, remained at the crash scene and was cooperating in the investigation, police said.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that can help the investigation to call the Middletown Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at 732-615-2045.

