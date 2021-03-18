Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Jersey Shore Motorcycle Mechanic, Dad John Komanitsky Dies, 29

Cecilia Levine
John Komanitsky
John Komanitsky Photo Credit: John Komanitsky/Carlos Rodrigues Facebook photos

Lifelong New Jersey resident John Komanitsky died on March 7, 2021. He was 29 years old.

John was born in Plainfield but lived in Bradley Beach for the last five years, his obituary says.

He was a motorcycle mechanic for Indian Motorcycle in Neptune, and enjoyed riding, working on cars and being with his son, according to his obit.

John was predeceased by his father, John Komanitsky (1997). 

He is survived by his son, Johnny Komanitskyl his mom, Lisa Komanitsky; brother DJ Komanitsky; sister, Leeann Komanitsky; paternal grandparents, John and Juanita Komanitsky; maternal grandparents, Russell and Betty; along with cousins, uncles, aunts, and friends.

Burial was held at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Bridgewater.

