Jersey Shore Driver, 21, Killed In Garden State Parkway Exit Ramp Crash

A 21-year-old Jersey Shore driver was killed in a crash on a Garden State Parkway exit ramp over the weekend.

Kevin Grady was attempting to leave the road at Exit 69 in Ocean Township when he lost control of his Audi A4, veered to the left and struck several small trees around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, New Jersey State Police said.

Grady's vehicle hit a large tree, bringing the car to a stop. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and was later pronounced dead, NSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Grady, of Waretown, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

Loved ones told Ocean County Scanner News that Grady had turned 21 on July 6. Services were pending his twin sister's return from the Coast Guard, the outlet said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.