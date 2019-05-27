Janice Speziale Of Lodi Survived By 2 Young Daughters

The community is coming together to aid the daughters of Janice Speziale of Lodi, who died on May 20 at 34 years old.

More than $2,600 had been raised as of Monday morning on a GoFundMe for Brenna and Chloe Garcia, the Teaneck native's daughters.

"She loved her girls more than anything in this world," said Janice's sister Kim, the page founder.

"My sister had a tough life and a lot of struggles and went down a one way spiral that eventually cost her her life."

Services were handled by the Santangelo Funeral Home.

Janice and her girls.

