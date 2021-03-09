Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Irvington Fire Recruit Victor Melillo, 21, Dies Days After Collapsing During Academy Training

Valerie Musson
Victor "Vito" Melillo
Victor "Vito" Melillo Photo Credit: Facebook photo

A 21-year-old fire recruit from Irvington died at Morristown Medical Center days after collapsing during academy training, officials announced Tuesday.

Victor Melillo, a new recruit with the Irvington Fire Department, collapsed around 9:30 a.m. on March 4 during a training exercise in the  parking lot of the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy off Hanover Avenue in Parsippany Township, Morris County officials said.

First responders and EMTs performed life-saving efforts before the Morris County OEM's EMTs and paramedics from Atlantic Ambulance rushed Melillo to Morristown Medical Center, officials said.

Melillo -- a recruit with the FMBA Local 14 -- remained in critical care for five days, before he passed away Tuesday morning at the hospital.

Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced.

