Hunterdon County Woman Killed In Crash Was Beloved Mom Of Triplets

Valerie Musson
Support is skyrocketing for the heartbroken family of a beloved Hunterdon County mother killed in a car crash earlier this week.

Gina Pateman, of Califon, was identified as the victim of Tuesday morning’s deadly dump truck crash on Bartley Road in Washington Township, NJ.com reports citing the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Pateman, 52, was remembered as a devoted mother to her triplets, Tyler, Cecelia, and Julia, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family’s expenses.

“Gina was a shining light who brought laughter and joy to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Jenn Boothe.

“Gina had the unique gift of being able to make friends with anybody, anywhere she went.”

The campaign had nearly reached its $30,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, tributes were pouring in on social media:

“You always knew she was just a phone call away if you needed to laugh, cry, or just vent. She loved her friends and family fiercely,” Boothe writes. 

Funeral arrangements were pending.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Pateman Family Support Fund’ on GoFundMe.

