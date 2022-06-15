Hunterdon County Motorcyclist Dies In Crash, 41

Beloved Hunterdon County motorcyclist and technical school graduate Jeremiah J. Kratz died in a crash on Friday, June 10. He was 41.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jeremiah graduated from Warren County Technical School in Washington and lived in Whitehouse at the time of his death, his obituary and social media pages say.

Jeremiah was known for being a talented craftsman and machinist, as well as his passion for cars, and was often referred to as a “gearhead,” according to his memorial.

He also loved to cook and sing karaoke.

Jeremiah leaves behind his loving mother, Debra L. Kratz and her significant other Bruce Dimond; sister, Carolynn Kratz; niece, Cailynn Walsh; maternal grandmother, Marian Alpaugh and her husband Robert; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Jeremiah’s funeral will be held at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home in Lebanon on Wednesday, June 15.

Donations can be made in Jeremiah’s memory to the Epilepsy Foundation (Attn: Donor Services, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716).

Click here to view the full obituary of Jeremiah J. Kratz.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.