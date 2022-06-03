Hearts Shatter Over East Orange Man's Killing

A 37-year-old man was shot dead in East Orange overnight, authorities said.

Melja T. Oliver was found with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk on the 500 block of Main Street in East Orange around 12:50 a.m. Friday, June 3, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

He was rushed to University Hospital in Newark where he pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

Childhood and neighborhood friends mourned Oliver's loss on Facebook.

"Melja Oliver I will not put RIP I will say I love you bro forever nothing but greatness this just can’t be real," another added. "🙏🙏🙏❤️♥️💙💜 you will forever be in my heart dammmmmm."

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

