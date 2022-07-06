‘He Will Always Be Our Sunshine:’ Lake Hopatcong Native Dies Suddenly, 31

Loving friend, son, and devoted uncle Daniel Robert Sargent Frederick died unexpectedly at his childhood home in Lake Hopatcong on Saturday, May 21. He was 31.

A Lake Hopatcong native, Daniel attended Jefferson Township High School and worked as a driver at the Sunrise House Treatment Center in Lafayette, his social media page says.

Daniel had several passions in life, including music, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities, according to his obituary.

He was also known for his one-of-a-kind quirks — such as loving window air conditioners, traffic lights, and Barney the dinosaur.

Above all, Daniel is remembered for his incredibly optimistic, generous, and endlessly empathetic spirit.

Daniel leaves behind his loving mother, Fran; his father, Robert; stepmother, Cheryl; grandmother, Patricia; sisters, Kim and Christine; nephews, Eric and Matthew; uncle, Frankie; as well as several extended family members and numerous close friends.

Daniel’s funeral was held at the Sparta United Methodist Church in Sparta on Wednesday, June 1.

Donations can be made in Daniel’s honor to the Market Street Mission in Morristown.

“He loved fiercely and would give the shirt off his back for someone in need,” reads his obituary.

“Daniel Robert Sargent Frederick will always be our sunshine.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Daniel Robert Sargent Frederick.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.