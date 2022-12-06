'He Tried To Convert Violence Into Hope:' Youth Counselor, Devoted Passaic County Dad Dies, 39

Youth counselor and devoted Passaic County father Juan Diego Otalbaro died on Saturday, Nov. 26. He was 39.

Born in Passaic, Juan grew up between Clifton and Passaic, his obituary says.

Juan played basketball at Clifton High School before earning a combined bachelors and masters in Social Work from Ramapo College.

Juan then finished clinical training throughout various stated and started working as a counselor with at-risk youth in the New York State Office of Child and Family Services in 2019, his memorial says.

Juan also had an entrepreneurial spirit and had launched a number of different businesses throughout his life in order to support his goals and family.

Above all, Juan was an incredibly generous and dedicated father of three who would go to the ends of the Earth and beyond for those he loved.

Juan is survived by his loving children, Victoria, Joseph, and Manuel; his sibling, Sebastian; his parents, Jose and Elia; his partner, Elizabeth; and many more family members and close friends.

Juan’s funeral was held at Shook Funeral Home in Clifton on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“He is remembered for his infectious laughter, tremendous generosity, and charming capacity to see good in everyone,” reads Juan’s memorial. “In his personal and professional life he tried to help others convert the violence of the past into hope for the future and appreciation for the present.”

