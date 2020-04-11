Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Health on Wheels: Port Authority Detective From NJ Shelters Front-Line Workers In Need
Obituaries

'He Loved His Work': Beloved Kearny Doctor Francis Molinari Dies Of Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Molinari siblings, Dr. Francis Molinari of Kearny far right.
The Molinari siblings, Dr. Francis Molinari of Kearny far right. Photo Credit: Lisa Molinari

A beloved Kearny doctor treating coronavirus patients who died of the bug Thursday is being remembered for his passion for medicine and love for his patients.

Newark native Francis "Frankie" Molinari, 70, was a doctor of internal medicine for more than 40 years with a Belleville practice, and served in several New Jersey communities, his sister Lisa Molinari said in a Facebook tribute.

"He truly loved his work," she wrote.

"Frankie took an interest in everything and in a conversation, your interest was his. He could talk with anyone about anything, and had a penchant for 'tall tales' as many of his listeners at parties will attest.

"He loved people and he was loved. His personality drew you to him. Frankie was 'authentic.' His heart was big and his spirit was kind."

Molinari's other sister, Janice, said he was "born to be a doctor," and loved music.

"Frankie was a brilliant doctor," she wrote. "He was caring. He loved what he did for the world. He was the sweetest man I know."

He is also survived by his brother Albert. Altogether, the siblings were the "core four," Janice wrote.

"We join his family in mourning his loss," Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.