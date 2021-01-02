'Happiness Personified': TCNJ Student, MontCo Native Isaac Ashton Dies Of Cancer, 21

Kind. Joyful. Godly.

This is how 21-year-old Montgomery County native Issac Timothy Ashton is being remembered. Isaac died on Jan. 25, 2021, following a short but valiant battle with leukemia.

Born in Langhorne, Isaac later moved to Lambertville, New Jersey, where he lived up until his death, his obituary says.

A scholar and highly-talented musician, Isaac played in the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County, traveling to Italy and France to play in open-air concerts.

Isaac was a senior at The College of New Jersey, where was a a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and will be posthumously awarded with a degree in applied mathematics.

While under the care of his treatment team at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, he earned dean's list status for the Fall 2020 semester, his obit says.

Isaac married his high school sweetheart, Wintergail Ashton in an intimate living room ceremony in June 2020.

Wintergail penned a heartfelt tribute to her late husband on Facebook.

Hey All, It is with a broken heart I share that my husband, Isaac, went home to rest with the Lord on Monday night. He... Posted by Wintergail Ashton on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

"One of my best visions is of you and Isaac dancing at the CC events," Beth Jo Smith commented. "You danced in tandem and had such joy together. They will be treasured memories of comfort.

"Thank you for having the presence and peace of mind and heart to write your post. Letting us in helps us grieve our loss too. With tears and also joy we stand by you having firm confidence he is dancing with the King."

"I don't know if I've ever met such a bright light," Amelia Aspell added. "Isaac was happiness personified."

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County.

Isaac's funeral service will be live-streamed on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. on Crossing Community Church's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

