Hackettstown Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Days Before 27th Birthday

Quiet. Respectful. Passionate for his trade.

This is how Ryan Alexander F. Manubag of Hackettstown is being remembered.

Ryan died at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y., on Aug. 30 days before his 27th birthday.

Ryan was headed northbound on Route 23 on his Kawasaki motorcycle near milepost 52.5 when he lost control, hitting the back of a car making a left turn from the southbound lane into a Shell gas station, NJ State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Ryan was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the trooper said.

Born in Livingston on Sept. 10, 1992, Ryan graduated from Mount Olive High School in 2010.

More than $14,000 had been raised as of Tuesday on a GoFundMe for Ryan's family.

He had been working as a service technician for Morristown Toyota, his obituary says.

"Ryan Alexander was a thoughtful calm and quiet guy," his family wrote in the obit.

"He loved working on cars. Even as a child at age three he was mechanically inclined and took apart his grandmothers exercise bike."

Ryan is survived by his parents, Ralph and Lilia Manubag; sister Mia and brother Liam; and his girlfriend Dani Peppe.

He is also survived by his step-mother Mary Ann Manubag; step-brother CJ and step-sister Atasha; and paternal grandmother Esther Manubag.

Cremation was private.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.