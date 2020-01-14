Hackensack Native William 'Billy' Ferrante Was Griller Extraordinaire, Beach Lover

Hackensack native William V. “Billy” Ferrante Jr., died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. He was 63 years old.

Born to William V. Ferrante and Marian Gerfoil Ferrante on May 11, 1956, Billy had been living in Loxley, AL. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Linda Ferrante.

Billy could often be found at the beach, where he spent most of his time relaxing.

This was certainly his happy place. He was also known for expert grilling abilities -- most everything he cooked was grilled to perfection. And being from the Northeast, you could hear him rooting for the New York Giants.

Leaving to cherish his memory are his wife, Joycelyn Wilson Ferrante; three stepchildren, Angel (Alvin) Nelson of Mobile, AL, Johnny (Heather) Wittner Jr. of Petal, MS and Austin (Sarah) Wittner, also of Mobile, AL as well as five grandchildren: Jonah Michael “Jonah Man” Phelps, Nathan Nelson, Tatum Wittner, Brynn Phelps and Felicity Nelson.

Also surviving are his brother, Arthur King, of Pocono, PA; Jennifer Levick, a niece whom he loved as a daughter; three nephews: Michael, Jake and Max; special friends Alex and Illean Fenner and many other friends and relatives.

A celebration of Billy’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Gulf Shores, AL at the public pavilion on the beachside to the west of “The Hangout.” Inurnment will be be in George Washington Memorial Cemetery in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to The Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation .

Expressions of condolence may be offered at Hughes Funeral Home , which handled all arrangements.

