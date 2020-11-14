Garfield Native Daniel Maldonado Dies, 30

Daniel Alejandro Maldonado of Garfield died on Nov. 7. He was 30 years old.

A GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses launched by Kimberly Rosario had raised more than $2,300 as of Saturday.

Daniel was raised in Paterson, Haledon and Garfield, and graduated from Garfield High School in 2009, his obituary says.

In addition to being a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and studied the Eastern Fighting Arts, Daniel enjoyed listening to music, watching basketball and traveling.

Daniel was remembered in his obituary for his "jovial spirit" with a "booming voice" and "keen analytical mind."

A funeral Mass was held on Friday, Nov. 13, with interment at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.