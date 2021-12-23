Former North Jersey Dispatcher, Beloved Dad Of 3 Robert Yeager Dies After COVID Battle, 38

Former North Jersey communications dispatcher and beloved father of three Robert Yeager died of COVID-19 complications at St. Claire’s Hospital on Dec. 22. He was 38.

Born and raised in Chester, Yeager previously worked as a corrections officer for the Morris County Sheriff's Office and later as a communications dispatcher, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.

Yeager had most recently lived in Byram and worked for the township’s school district while pursuing his lifelong passion of photography, according to the campaign, which had raised more than $35,500 in less than 24 hours.

Yeager was also known for his role as a devoted father to three girls, Caleigh, Shannon and Molly, as well as a loving husband to his wife, Erin, who are home battling COVID-19 themselves.

Meanwhile, Erin was heartbreakingly notified that she will lose her job as a nurse in February, the GoFundMe says.

“This along with the sudden passing of her husband Robert, will cause a tremendous financial burden on her and their three girls moving forward,” reads the campaign, launched by Morris County Corrections PBA Local #298.

“She is now stuck with the burden of being a single mother of three young girls while trying to meet all of the financial obligations that they had as a family. She will need financial help for funeral arrangements, bills, and to raise and support her children.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help the Yeager Family in a Time of Need’ on GoFundMe.

“Robert was loved by all that knew him and will be missed tremendously,” the campaign says.

“Erin and her three children are all such valued members of our community — please help us rally together to show them how much we love and support them during these tough times and during this holiday season. We can never bring Robert back, but hopefully we can help ease the financial burden that lies ahead.”

