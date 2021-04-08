Former North Arlington Varsity Football Player Alex Samaan Dies, 25

Alessandro "Alex" Samaan of North Arlington died on March 31.

He was 25 years old.

More than $17,200 had been raised in his memory on a GoFundMe page launched by a relative as of April 8.

"For those who knew Alex he was kind hearted and always trying to make you laugh," campaign founder Paige Cassetta writes.

"He always had a smile on his face."

Alex graduated from North Arlington High School where he played varsity football.

Alex's obituary says he had "an unforgettable personality and inspired everyone that knew him. His infectious smile and sense of humor will never be forgotten."

Services were held April 6 with burial at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum.

He is survived by his mom Margaret (nee Failla), grandmother Maria Failla, brother John Paul Samaan and countless friends, relatives and loved ones.

He was predeceased by his father, Baha "Sam" Smaan, and grandfather, John Failla.

