Obituaries

Felina Bartender Lukasz Podkanowicz Of Clifton Dies, 30

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Luke Podkanowicz, 30 of Clifton.
Luke Podkanowicz, 30 of Clifton. Photo Credit: Luke Podkanowicz

Lukasz Podkanowicz of Clifton died on Aug. 8. he was 30 years old.

Born in Poland, Lukasz -- affectionately known as Luke -- came to the U.S. in 2000 and settled in Elmwood Park, his obituary says.

He moved to Clifton and began working as a bartender for Felina in Ridgewood.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Luke is survived by his parents, Jan and Jadwiga (Panek) Podkanowicz; siblings Tomasz Podkanowicz, Malgorzata Grzywna and her husband Maciej, and Paulina Podkanowicz.

