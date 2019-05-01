Family And Friends Mourn Cathelina Reyes Of Newark, 23

Cathelina Reyes, a Newark mother who was working her way through Essex County College, died April 22. She was 23.

A graduate of Barringer High School, she was captain and a pitcher on the school's softball team. She was studying early childhood education at Essex County College.

Remembered for her "gentle smile," she is survived by daughter, Cathaleya; parents Jennifer and Franklin; her grandmother Maura and great-grandmother Dolores. She is also survived by siblings Ariel, Yorgi, Litzy and Alexis.

Arrangements were by Alvarez Funeral Home , Newark.

