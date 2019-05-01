Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN IT? Hackensack Police Search For Hit-Run SUV That Struck Wanted Offender, 17
Obituaries

Family And Friends Mourn Cathelina Reyes Of Newark, 23

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Cathelina Reyes
Cathelina Reyes Photo Credit: Alvarez Funeral Home

Cathelina Reyes, a Newark mother who was working her way through Essex County College, died April 22. She was 23.

A graduate of Barringer High School, she was captain and a pitcher on the school's softball team. She was studying early childhood education at Essex County College.

Remembered for her "gentle smile," she is survived by daughter, Cathaleya; parents Jennifer and Franklin; her grandmother Maura and great-grandmother Dolores. She is also survived by siblings Ariel, Yorgi, Litzy and Alexis.

Arrangements were by Alvarez Funeral Home , Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.