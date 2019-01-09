Fair Lawn Youth Football Coach Luke Frey Dies, 31

Fair Lawn youth football coach Luke F. Frey died on Jan. 3. He was 31 years old

An active member of the community, Luke was a camp counselor for Camp Shinning Star and Camp Small Fry and was often seen volunteering at the George Frey Community Center -- named after his late father, his obituary says.

In his desire to contribute to the education of the effects of concussions, Luke donated brain tissue to Boston University for research for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

He had been working with Master Pest Control in Florida for the past two years.

Luke is preceded in death by his father, George Frey. He is survived by his mom Joan (Crouhig) Frey; fiancée Emily Costello; daughter Meadow Elaine Frey; siblings Katie Jean Frey, Maggie Quinn and husband John and Kasey Frey and boyfriend Will Pinsdorf.

He was the uncle of Peyton Quinn and River Frey; nephew of Kathy Drozd and husband Peter, Madeline Wilson, Todd Wilson and John Korreis.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Luke may be made to the George and Luke Frey Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home.

** Published with permission from Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home **

