Fair Lawn High School Sophomore Peter Tyszko Dies After 2nd Bout With Cancer

The Fair Lawn community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died this week after his second bout with cancer.

Peter Tyszko, a sophomore at the borough's public high school, died on Jan. 17, 2022.

While a GoFundMe was launched for Peter's parents, Artur and Jolanta Tyszko, they are asking for donations to two other local families impacted by pediatric cancer: The Jackson Strong foundation and the Macaluso family, for 8-year-old Lucy.

Peter was a talented swimmer on his high school's swim team and the Hackensack UMC Fitness and Wellness Swim Team, where he was also a certified lifeguard, according to his obituary.

His other passions included riding his dirtbike, volleyball, hanging out with friends and snowboarding. He will be dearly missed by his dog, Mocha, and little sister, Lena.

The GoFundMe launched for Peter's family during the holiday season had raised more than $10,800 as of Jan. 21. A funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 21 at Saint Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Fair Lawn.

